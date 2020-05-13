CURWENSVILLE — After announcing exactly one month ago it planned to move ahead with Curwensville Days, the Curwensville Days Committee announced it has canceled the 2020 celebration.
Committee President Martha Tozer said although the committee had very much hoped to host the event in July at Irvin Park, after much discussion at a recent meeting, it does not believe it can follow through given all the current uncertainty.
“Members of the Curwensville Days Committee regrettably have made the hard decision to cancel the festival scheduled for July 12-18, due to COVID-19 virus. We are so sorry to cancel. Even though the state has moved (the county) into the yellow phase, we do not know how long that will last or even if Clearfield County will stay yellow or return to red. The committee’s biggest concern is the safety and health of everyone involved and the economy of the area. We are now focusing efforts into making the 2021 festival better than ever,” Tozer said.