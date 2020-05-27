CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Borough Council discussed enacting a legal agreement for those who open borough streets.
Councilman Tom Carfley told members at Monday’s committees’ meeting, companies are digging up streets in the borough to add, replace or repair infrastructure and are failing to fix those incisions in a timely manner — or in some cases, not at all.
“Or they throw cold patch in them and that is no help whatsoever,” he declared.
Councilman Dave Donahue said he believed in the majority of cases, companies working under borough streets are waiting to repair them for two reasons. He said the first is the layers under the street that have been disturbed require time to settle before the street can be patched or resurfaced. Second is many companies wait until the end of the season and contract to have all the streets they have opened resurfaced or patched at the same time to get a better price.
“They come around and do a bunch at once,” Donahue explained.
Carfley said he believes companies would have more incentive to make the repairs in a more timely manner if they were required to pay a deposit that the borough would hold until the repairs are made.
“I think we should make them pay a bond fee, that way the borough would know the streets would be fixed and fixed right,” Carfley said. “I’m in favor of a bond when work is done on streets. If these companies put a bond down they would be more interested in getting them fixed,” he added.
Donahue said he was unsure if municipalities are permitted to require bonding for companies who are not utilizing borough streets for hauling.
Carfley asked council to obtain some additional information and report findings at the June meeting for future consideration on the topic.