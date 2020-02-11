CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Borough Council committees are continuing to update the borough’s ordinances.
Councilman and Code Enforcement Officer Tom Carfley on Monday reported the committee’s review of the borough’s vacant property ordinance is underway.
Carfley said the committee is attempting to come up with orders in the law that do not penalize property owners who care for their properties and keep them up even when no one lives in a home.
He gave an example of a case where the home’s owner is living in a nursing home but the resident’s children still continue to cut the grass and take care of the house.
He went on to say as code enforcement officer there is a home in the borough where it has been a year since he gave a property owner time to cut long grass and clean up junk piled around the home.
“He hasn’t done anything. The grass is still high, it’s piled full of junk, there are broken windows and the door is hanging open,” he told council, stating these are the types of cases for which a law is needed.
“We have to get these blighted properties cleaned up, “Carfley said.
Carfley said he hopes to present a draft of the decree to council at its March meeting so the ordinance can be advertised, then adopted by council and ready to enforce once the weather improves.