CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Borough Council President Sarah Curulla on Tuesday spoke to Curwensville Borough Planning Commission about its lack of a recent meeting history.
She told the commission she believes members need to take a more methodical approach to the commission’s meeting schedule by holding a monthly meeting.
“Council wants some energy put into this. Hopefully we will see some things happening with the planning commission,” Curulla said.
She said council is concerned about the large gap between the commission’s meetings.
“The commission can’t not have meetings from June until (December). That just shouldn’t happen,” Curulla explained.
Commission members agreed. Ron Kuhn, who acted as a temporary chairman for the meeting, said he believes the planning commission can perform reviews for council and act in an advisory capacity on a number of matters.
Member Hildred Rowles reported things are gearing up for the 2020 census.
“The census is coming. It’s extremely important to both the borough and the county. We need to encourage the participation of borough residents. It’s important for the comprehensive plan and grant applications in conjunction with other entities. A lot of data is needed and the planning commission needs to move forward with that.”
Borough Councilwoman Harriet Carfley told the commission she would like them to work on a plan for parking throughout the borough that resolves some of the issues such as parking on sidewalks and in loading zones.
“The borough has numerous issues. Council would like you to look at the overall plan and have a discussion on the issues,” she said.
During the meeting, the commission reviewed a proposal submitted by Lee Neeper to construct a 30-by-30 foot pole building on his Lincoln Avenue property. The planning commission approved recommending council approve the plan contingent on Neeper providing a materials list, information about the materials and a diagram from the manufacturer to council.
The planning commission currently has a vacancy due to the resignation of member John Adams. Letters of interest are currently being accepted by council for the position. Other members of the commission are Duane Wriglesworth and Martha Tozer.