CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Mayor John Adams on Monday provided the October activity report for Curwensville Borough’s Police Department.
Adams said officers responded to 49 incidents during the month. The breakdown includes 18 traffic stops, serving three citations; four vehicle accidents, issuing 14 warnings; and seven calls to assist other police forces.
Adams also reported the borough collected $1,318 in fines and court fees last month and reported new part-time police Officer Matt Mahlon would be included in the department’s work schedule next week.