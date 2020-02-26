CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Borough Council is returning to past practices in regards to monthly committees meetings.
At Monday’s combined committees and business meeting, Mayor John Adams inquired whether it continues to be necessary for the the meeting on the fourth Monday to be a voting meeting of council.
“Could voting be taken out of this meeting and only vote one time a month? There always seems to be some additional information that is needed for council to make a decision,” Adams said.
Several council members said they agreed that often time council rushes to vote on a matter only to return to the topic at another meeting and change the earlier decision.
Councilman Tom Carfley said he believed council should return to scheduled times for committees to meet to discuss a matter before it is presented to council.
“Right now we are voting then sometimes new information is presented at the next meeting after somebody complains. I think we should go back to the way we did it before when committees had meetings to discuss what members needed to discuss and then bring those matters to council. That’s the way we used to do it and we got away from it,” he noted.
Councilman Dave Donahue said he agreed.
“I think its a good idea to have committee meetings,” Donahue said.
Carfley said he believed committees meetings would cut down on the likelihood of snap decisions that have been overturned at another meeting. He suggested committees hold meetings prior to the meeting on the fourth Monday that begins at 6 p.m.
Council discussed the suggestion and opted to give 45 minutes for committee meetings to be held on the fourth Monday prior to the 6 p.m. meeting. Members said they believed starting at 5:15 p.m. would provide enough time because there are certain times of the year when some committees do not have business to conduct.
Councilman Keith Simcox stated, “The time gives committees the opportunity to discuss things without feeling like we have to vote.”
“We can at least try it. We can always go back to the way it was,” Carfley said.