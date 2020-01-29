CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Borough Council received thanks from Curwensville Area Elementary School’s art department for its permission to host the recent inaugural Art in the Park at Irvin Park.
Elementary art teacher Rebecca Miller told council, “A big thank you for your graciousness in allowing the use of the park by Curwensville students. I believe Art in the Park was a success. The intent was to allow people to enjoy the art there at their leisure and that’s exactly what I saw happen. From my heart thank you, it means so much,” she stated.
Art in the Park was a two week exhibit held Jan. 12-25 at Irvin Park that featured art displays created by Curwensville Area Elementary School students in grades kindergarten through six showcased in various sections of the park.
Miller said her one regret was that inclement weather on both Jan. 18 and Jan. 25 required the cancellation of the two dates selected to serve as family days. She said Family Day has been tentatively rescheduled for Sunday, Feb. 2 from 1-3 p.m. at Irvin Park.
“Sunday, Feb. 2 is the new tentative date for Family Day.”
She requested council grant permission for the electricity to be turned on in two of the park’s smallest pavilions where a children’s hat giveaway and hot chocolate for visitors is planned.
“Bad weather forced the cancellation of the two previously scheduled Family Days,” Miller said.
She said most of the art that was in the park’s grove has been removed but asked permission to allow displays in the bandshell and the large pavilion to remain through Sunday so it will be on display if Family Day is held.
“I’d like to leave it up for visitors to enjoy,” she said.
Miller said if it is raining Sunday, Feb. 2, Family Day will be canceled.
“If there is rain, I can’t ask families to come in the rain,” she explained. Council asked if the event is canceled Miller notify the borough office.