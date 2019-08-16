CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Borough Council’s budget committee began work on the 2020 proposed budget Wednesday evening.
Members, Chairwoman Harriet Carfley, Rhonda Carfley and Dave Donahue discussed revenue projected for next year after reviewing the borough’s actual income from 2016, 2017 and 2018 and an average of the total for all three years.
Categories examined and deliberated included real estate taxes, local enabling taxes, business licenses and permits, fines and forfeits, interest, rents and royalties, state shared revenue, public safety, health, culture and recreation and miscellaneous income.
The total income for the categories as projected by the committee for the coming year is $587,194, not including funds in any of the borough’s savings accounts.
The amount will likely change as the committee refines expected amounts of revenue as it moves closer to completing a draft spending plan.
The committee ended the evening with an executive session to discuss police contract negotiations. Chairwoman Harriet Carfley said no action would be taken.
Two additional budget committee meetings for 2020 budget preparation have been scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 21, and Wednesday, Aug. 28. Both meetings begin at 6 p.m. at the municipal building, Curwensville.