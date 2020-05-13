CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Borough Council tabled a recommendation from the Curwensville Planning Commission for a zoning exemption.
At Monday’s Curwensville Borough Council meeting, it was reported the Curwensville Planning Commission, at a recent meeting, endorsed council’s granting permission for a 1/2 acre section of a 10-acre plot near the Oak Hill Cemetery to be designated as commercial.
The new designation would allow an inspection station to be added to an existing garage there. The property owner does not want to change the classification on the remaining 9 1/2 acres in the parcel, council said.
Councilman Keith Simcox inquired whether council could stipulate if the property is ever sold, the 1/2 acre would revert to a residential designation.
Council said they were unsure and would need to get further clarification from the planning commission before deciding whether to approve the request.
Council will approve the recommendation at a future meeting.