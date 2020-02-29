CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Borough Council’s streets committee and the borough’s engineer opened and reviewed proposals submitted to upgrade the stormwater drainage system on sections of two borough streets.
The work on Thompson and Walnut streets has been long-anticipated. The update to the collection system will help improve the condition of both roads as the existing pipes are clogged or have collapsed preventing water from rain events from allowing the runoff to flow freely.
Preliminary investigations of the storm water system on both streets found culverts above and below the intersection of Walnut and State streets and State and Thompson streets will not need to be replaced and there will not be any digging on State Street. Specifications for proposals call for installing 100 linear feet of 15-inch pipe and 600 linear feet of 18-inch pipe, 15 concrete inlet boxes and performing related work. The company selected will have 150 days to complete the work.
The borough received a Community Development Block Grant of $214,000 to pay for the bulk of the work. In 2018, Curwensville Regional Development Corporation provided $20,000 to the borough to pay for just over half of the $39,000 engineering costs for development and design for the project.
Council opened seven bids Friday morning. Base bids ranged from a low of $149,200 to a high of $339,844. There are also three alternates to the base project which includes adding pre-fabricated inlet boxes, laying additional feet of pipe to the system on Walnut Street and putting down a full-width bituminous overlay on Thompson Street.
The borough’s engineer Dan Beyer of the EADS Group, Altoona, said the three lowest offers will be reviewed to ensure what the companies have submitted meets the project and bidding specifications. Council will consider the bid reviewed and recommended by Beyer at its March 9 business meeting.
Beyer reported he is pleased with the proposals saying both the amount and the apparent low bid were satisfactory. “We had great numbers and a good turnout of bidders,” he said.
The work will begin once the weather improves Beyer said, adding, “Likely this summer.” Traffic on State Street will not be impacted but may be limited during certain times of the day on both Walnut and Thompson.