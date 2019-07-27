CURWENSVILLE — Mark Kelly was restored as a member of the Curwensville Borough Police Department Friday afternoon.
At a special meeting of council, following an approximately 25-minute executive session for police personnel matters with Solicitor Ryan Sayers and Mayor John Adams, council returned to the meeting. Council Vice President Harriet Carfley made the motion to reinstate Kelly, giving him any back pay and benefits he may have received during the time he was discharged from the department.
Kelly was dismissed from his position as chief and a member of the police department at a special meeting July 15. At council’s committees meeting on July 22, Mayor John Adam said his interpretation of the mayor’s manual said the mayor — as the chief law enforcement authority — had jurisdiction to reinstate Kelly. Mayor Adams did so and said he was being restored immediately.
At Friday’s meeting, Kelly was also demoted from the position of chief to patrolman at the current rate he received as chief. Harriet Carfley said the request to reduce Kelly’s rank was because Kelly “did not perform his duties as an officer by failing to detain a state parolee as per the request of a state patrol officer while (Kelly) had the state parolee in his custody.”
Both motions were unanimously approved by council. In addition to Harriet Carfley, Rhonda Carfley, Tom Carfley, President Sarah Curulla and Robert Moore voted to approve. Councilman Dave Donahue was absent.
Following the vote, Curulla opened the floor for comments. Resident Joe Wills inquired whether Mayor Adams had the power to reinstate Kelly as he said he did at a special meeting Monday, July 22. Solicitor Ryan Sayers reported that was addressed Tuesday.
“Under the statute, the right to terminate lies purely with council,” Sayers said. “However under the (union) contract’s grievance process, the mayor does have some authority to sustain a grievance, which is why Mr. Kelly was reinstated.”
“Why he was fired and whether the mayor has that power, those were some of the questions people in town had,” Wills said.
Wills stated many residents do not get the newspaper or have computers to read online news reports and he heard many stories and rumors.
“I think that is the biggest problem. Most people didn’t understand what was going on. There was a lot of misinformation going around town and that is unfair to council,” Wills explained.
Councilwoman Rhonda Carfley said, “Council had its hands tied. We were legally not able to divulge why we took that action.”
Another member of the audience asked whether the charges against Kelly were still under litigation.
“The grievance has been resolved by Kelly being rehired. So it’s not being litigated anymore. By him being rehired, the grievance and appeal process is resolved,” Sayers said.
“So he doesn’t have any chance to defend himself or argue that point of demotion and what council said?” the woman asked.
“His pay is staying the same,” Sayers responded. “There was via the grievance process a discussion between myself and the union representative in regards to if council took any subsequent action in addition to reinstating him. It is my understanding no further action will be taken because even though he was demoted in rank, his pay is staying the same so he really hasn’t suffered any harm.”
“(Kelly) was able to defend himself at the Loudermill hearing held prior to the July 15 meeting. When we met with him and his union president. He was able to defend himself at that point. Council was able to make whatever determination it chose to,” Rhonda Carfley said.