CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Borough Council President Sara Curulla rebuked Mayor John Adams at Monday’s meeting.
Following the borough’s meeting on Aug. 12, Mayor Adams suggested borough residents and business owners who would like to see the borough add to its police department by hiring a part-time officer should make their wishes known to council members who are currently working on the tentative 2020 budget.
“Hiring a part-time officer is not on the table. The borough can’t financially afford a part-time police officer,” Curulla said.
Mayor Adams said he believed since council’s personnel and finance committee is currently drafting a spending plan, now would be the time to consider adding it to the budget.
“Right now the borough is in a situation where it can’t afford one,” Curulla said.
Councilman Dave Donahue who is a member of the personnel and finance committee Member agreed.
“I am not sure the borough can afford what it already has,” Donahue added.
Mayor Adams said, “I think the public still has the option to come to a meeting and voice their opinion.”
Curulla said she believed Mayor Adams should have consulted council before making the suggestion.
“Don’t you think you owe it to council to talk to us first before you put something out there?” Curulla asked.
Donuhue concurred. “Council is the one that has to pinch pennies and deal with the budget to have the funds around. (Adding a part-time officer) is a great idea if the borough had the money. But it’s not that easy because the borough doesn’t have the funds. I agree people would like more police officers but the borough just doesn’t have the funds.”
Council’s personnel and finance committee will meet tonight at 6 p.m. to continue work on the draft of the 2020 budget. The meeting will be held in the conference room in the municipal building.