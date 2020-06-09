CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Borough Council granted permission for local vendors to set up at the parking lot near the David S. Ammerman Rails to Trails recreation path at the Arnoldtown section of the borough. The site is located along state Route 879 near Curwensville.
The property is where three homes were demolished in 2018 after the borough acquired them through eminent domain.
At Monday’s meeting, Councilman Tom Carfley reported he had a request from a resident to allow food trucks to set up at the location since most local festivals have been canceled. After discussion, council said those who have fresh produce or crafts to sell are also welcome to set up at the site at no cost joining the food trucks. No electricity is available.
Those who are interested in participating in a farmer’s market are asked to contact the borough’s office at 236-1840 as space is available on a first-come, first-serve basis.