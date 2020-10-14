CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Borough Council said the fines associated with illegal parking in the borough need to increase.
At Monday’s meeting, Councilman Robert Moore said he was recently made aware of someone who received a $5 fine for parking along a borough street, next to a fire hydrant. He said he would like to see the penalty for illegal parking increased to an amount that would discourage unlawful activity. He suggested $50 per incident.
“Some of the borough’s fines are $2 or $3. That is just a slap on the wrist. We need something that is going to make people think,” he told council.
Council President Sara Curulla agreed.
“People are parking all over Curwensville that way,” she stated, adding she knows of an instance where someone parked their vehicle under a “No Parking” sign.
Borough Secretary Theresa Bracken reported all fees associated with violating borough ordinances are low.
“They need to be increased,” Bracken said. She told council she would obtain input from the Curwensville Borough Police Department and bring the information back to council for it to consider.
Mayor John Adams said he believes the borough is losing money by giving fines under the current ordinance.
“The cost for fines is $3 to $5. It costs the borough $25 for the police to give a fine,” he said.