CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Borough Council approved moving toward adoption of a vacant, blighted and and abandoned properties ordinance in spite of objections from a handful of residents.
Council on Monday heard protests from several residents who said they are opposed to the proposed decree. Resident Ed Kuklinski said he was not in favor of the directive that imposes an annual fee of $200 for each building in the borough that has not been used for 12 months of an 18-month period. It also appoints a board to oversee those properties and make determinations about the status of the properties based on definitions found in the ordinance.
“I don’t see why we need it. It’s not fair,” Kuklinski told council.
Councilman Tom Carfley had several pages of photographs of vacant and blighted properties he said are located throughout the borough. He said to those in the audience that did not approve of the ordinance, he did not believe they would want those structures located in close proximity to their properties.
Councilwoman Harriet Carfley reported near where she lives there are four structures that are blighted.
“The borough has to go to the owners periodically and fine them so that they cut their grass. There is one property that has been vacant for 25 years. They had to board up the first floor. It’s a disaster.”
“I can’t see where this ordinance can’t help the community. This borough has at least a dozen houses that have sat more than two years. You wouldn’t want them next to you,” Tom Carfley noted, adding those properties need to be cleaned up not only for the appearance of the town but to protect residents’ health and safety.
Some of those speaking said they believed the ordinance needs additional wording to make it clearer, stating the way it is written could be open to other interpretation by future councils.
“I have no problem with you doing something with abandoned properties but why are you including vacant properties? You are telling people what to do with their properties and charging them. If people keep their properties up you shouldn’t be able to charge them. It’s not right,” Duane Wriglesworth said.
The ordinance also calls for those structures that are declared abandoned or blighted to be redeveloped, sold or leased for development if the owner fails to respond to notices sent by the borough or cannot be located.
Council unanimously approved proceeding with selecting the vacant property review board called for in the ordinance. The board will be composed of two members of borough council, one member of the Curwensville Borough Planning Commission and the borough secretary who is the code enforcement officer’s supervisor, council said. Members will serve without pay.
Members will serve a term of three years, except during the first appointment when terms of the members will be staggered so that the term of not more than two members will expire annually.