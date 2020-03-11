CURWENSVILLE — Like many communities, Curwensville Borough Council is taking steps to be informed and prepared concerning potential care for victims of COVID–19, more commonly known as coronvirus.
At Monday’ fire department committee report, Chairwoman Harriet Carfley said she had spoken with Rescue Hose and Ladder’s Ambulance Service EMS Director Robert Shearer about provisions for patients in the event there are local cases of the acute respiratory virus.
“He told me he continues to check the reports provided by the Centers for Disease Control and the state Department of Health,” Carfley said.
“(Shearer) said residents should not panic. They are working to stay on top of it,” Carfley said.
In a related matter it was noted hand sanitizer dispensers have been placed near both entrances to the Curwensville Municipal Building.