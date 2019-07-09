CURWENSVILLE — Residents living near Bailey and Naulton roads complained about fast-moving trucks at Monday’s Curwensville Borough Council meeting.
A resident spoke to council during the public comment period of the meeting and said “the problem with trucks speeding is a bad one,” adding the sidewalk at the intersection of those two highways has no setback and parallels the roadway. He said he has recently witnessed two occasions when trucks traveling at a high rate of speed down the hill on Naulton Road ended up with the wheels on the passenger sides of the trucks traveling on the curb, sidewalk and eventually through the end of his driveway.
“They are going so fast they rattle my windows,” the resident said.
He said there is no stop sign on Naulton Road at its intersection with Bailey Road. There are also no signs noting “Hidden Driveways” along the highway there, he noted.
He told council there was recently an accident on Filbert Street near that intersection that he believed is related. “There were three trucks that came together,” he explained.
Another resident said his daughter, who was drawing with chalk on the sidewalk in front of his home, narrowly missed being hit by a truck whose wheels were on the sidewalk.
“Their speed is unreal when they are coming off the (Naulton Road) hill,” he said. He estimated the trucks speed at approximately 55-65 miles-per-hour and said the road is posted at 25 mph.
Council, during discussion with the residents, said they believed the problem is not with Bailey Road that has a stop sign at its intersection with Naulton.
“Most of the cars that come down Bailey Road know that hill is steep and they have to stop at the sign so they go slow,” Councilwoman Rhonda Carfley said.
Council said because both roads are state highways, the borough is not able to install additional signage there. They suggested the residents contact the state Department of Transportation and express their concerns.
Several council members said they can ask borough police to perform additional patrols in that area.
“We will send police up to spot that area a while,” President Sara Curulla said.
“We will have the borough officers sit over there a bit more and see what happens,” Councilman Tom Carfley said.