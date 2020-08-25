CURWENSVILLE — A resident complained about burning in the Arnoldtown section of Curwensville.
At Monday’s meeting, Susan Duttry said she has witnessed burning of building materials and plastic outside of the home there and asked whether the borough still has a burning ordinance in place. Council said it does.
“Almost daily there are clouds of smoke there. They bring materials in on a truck and dump them in a burn pit. They light them and the smoke comes up on Irwin Hill and surrounds the houses there,” she explained, adding she has witnessed burning there at different times during daytime and evening hours.
Duttry noted some recent evenings have been cooler and people living near the Arnoldtown area would like to be able to open their home’s windows but are unable to do so because of the odor and the smoke.
“People would like to open their windows but they can’t because that nasty-smelling smoke comes in,” she explained.
Council was provided with photographs of the burning and the smoke by Duttry. Councilwoman Harriet Carfley said her complaint is the first council has heard about the issue.
“You are the first one to come in and tell us this,” President Sara Curulla said.
“The whole area can’t breathe. I’m surprised people using Rails to Trails haven’t complained,” Duttry said.
Council said they would have Code Enforcement Officer Tom Carfley and a member of the police department investigate.