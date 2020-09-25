CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Borough Council discussed a complaint received from a business located in the Curwensville Industrial Park concerning vehicles entering the Curwensville Area Schools complex hampering through traffic on Cooper Road.
During the police committee report at Thursday’s rescheduled committees’ and business meeting, Mayor John Adams said the department received a call from an employee of a business located in the Industrial Park. The employee expressed concern the line of traffic waiting to access the entrance to Chestnut Street from its intersection with Cooper Road was stretching along Cooper Road to the intersection with Schofield Street. The standstill was slowing down deliveries to the business.
Adams said the business had called last year, making the same complaint. Adams said the call came after the school district changed its drop-off point for elementary school students from the entrance to the elementary school to the elementary cafeteria doors.
Several council members said they believed the school district suggested elementary school parents utilize Chestnut Street to access the elementary cafeteria entrance.
Council discussed the matter. Councilman Dave Donahue said the previous problem with Anderson Street becoming clogged by parents transporting students to the elementary school entrance has now moved to Cooper Road.
“I believe Chestnut Street is a better system if they can get parents to listen,” Donahue said.
Adams said he is concerned. “The school did this and it is (the school’s) problem but any liability will be the borough’s. The important thing is the borough’s exposure. We can make suggestions but it will be up to the school district to implement any changes,” he noted.
President Sara Curulla said council and the school district administrators need to sit down together and solve the problem before an accident occurs. She said she was in favor of a traffic study being done to help guide any decisions.
“We are going to have to work something out. We can’t have disgruntled (residents),” Curulla said.
Curwensville’s District Superintendent Ron Matchock confirmed Friday for The Progress he is meeting with council Monday.
He declined comment at this time, stating, “I would like to wait until I know more about the issue/complaint.”
Matchock confirmed parents were given a suggested route to access the elementary cafeteria entrance by entering Chestnut Street where it intersects with Beech Street.
“The district suggested to parents that they drop off by coming across the campus and connecting onto Cooper Road,” Matchock said.
He said with the current COVID-19 pandemic there is additional parent traffic because fewer students are riding the buses to allow them to follow health and safety guidelines.
“The district has 1,040 students and there will be some traffic during drop-off and pick-up times no matter what route is used,” Matchock said.