CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Borough Police Chief Mark Kelly may or may not be reinstated.
At the start of Monday’s Curwensville Borough Council Committee’s meeting, Mayor John Adams, who was present at the July 15 meeting where Kelly was dismissed, thanked the approximately 25 people in the audience for coming and said the Commonwealth’s Mayor’s Manual designates the mayor as the chief law enforcement authority and provides him with the jurisdiction to reinstate an officer who has been fired.
“I am reinstating Chief Mark Kelly, effective immediately,” he said.
He then left the meeting stating he was going down the hall to the police department, noting he had telephone calls to make “to get this taken care of.”
Borough Solicitor Ryan Sayers left the meeting to talk with Mayor Adams. He quickly returned noting Mayor Adams would not speak with him. He said later during the meeting, he wanted to speak with the mayor to clarify his statement and see the document the mayor was using as a resource. He said he believed that it is council that has the power to hire and fire an employee under the state’s Borough Code.
He also noted during the meeting a grievance against Kelly is pending as is litigation from the union representing the police department. Solicitor Sayers told the audience what council had discussed in executive session and used to base its action on is privileged information and protected by law.
“Anyone that is going to be terminated in the public sector has to have the reasons stated why they are being terminated. I have no doubt council would like to tell you what is in his file but that information is protected,” Solicitor Sayers said.
Discussion became heated between council members Tom Carfley and Dave Donahue and Mayor Adams over whether Mayor Adams was in favor of firing Kelly at the July 15 meeting. Mayor Adams tried to say something about what was in the notes in his mayor’s notebook but was unable to finish his statement when he was interrupted by council members Carfley and Donahue.
Meanwhile members of the audience were arguing with each other. One member of the audience asked council to say something relevant about Kelly and the reason for his dismissal. Solicitor Sayers said he was unsure about whether Mayor Adams’ action to reinstate Kelly is legal.
“I don’t know at this point,” Sayers said. “I would like to talk with him and ask him where he got that. I am the mayor’s attorney too.”
Former council member Jim Hoover told the audience they may know more following the litigation proceedings. “The truth will come out during the process and if (Kelly) is reinstated then (council) was wrong,” he explained.
Business owner Sean McCracken asked council, during the public comment period, why Chief Kelly was discharged. “He was always professional, kind, courteous and respectful. Whatever was said (by council during the motion to dismiss him), we didn’t see it. He has been a fine chief.”
McCracken went on to say he believed the borough needed additional police. Councilman Tom Carfley inquired where McCracken believed council should get the additional funds needed to hire more officers. McCracken suggested council could raise taxes.
Solicitor Sayers and Mayor Adams met in the police department’s office following the adjournment of the meeting. After they returned, Sayers said the two had talked and “temporarily agreed” Kelly would not return to patrol before Wednesday to allow time for the State Borough’s Association to provide definitive answers on whether the mayor has authority to reverse council’s action to dismiss Kelly.
“That gives us a full day to get a determination,” Solicitor Sayers said.