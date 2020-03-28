CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Borough Council met Friday in special session to award bids for a paving project.
Four proposals were received to mill and lay binder and wearing courses on a .25-mile section of Bressler Road; a .20-mile section of Bailey Road; a .07-mile section of Hudson Road; a .13-mile section of Fredricka Avenue; and a .10-mile section of Station Street.
Council tentatively accepted the lowest offer from Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc., State College. The company’s bid was $115,866.
Streets Committee Chairman Dave Donahue said the action was tentative until the proposal was reviewed to ensure it met project specifications.
Donahue said he was pleased with the prices submitted.
“All were less than the project estimate prepared by (state Department of Transportation District 2 Municipal Representative) Shawn Agosti.
The vote to accept the bids was unanimous with President Sara Curulla, Harriet Carfley, Tom Carfley and Donahue in attendance at the municipal building and Keith Simcox participating by telephone. Robert Moore was absent.
The Progress also participated in the meeting by telephone.