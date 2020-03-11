CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Borough Council awarded a bid for upgrading the storm water drainage system on two borough streets.
Council accepted the low offer of $157, 467 from Dave Roman Excavating of Reynoldsville. There were seven bids received. The amount includes a base bid and two alternates. The first alternate is to use two-by-two-feet precast inlet boxes on Thompson Street and two-by-four-feet precast inlet boxes on Walnut Street.
On Feb. 28, Curwensville Borough Council’s streets committee and the borough’s engineer opened and reviewed proposals for the upgrades on Thompson and Walnut streets. The update to portions of the collection system on both streets will help improve the condition of both highways as the existing pipes are clogged or have collapsed preventing water from rain events from flowing freely into the system.
Preliminary investigations of the storm water system on both streets found culverts above and below the intersection of Walnut and State streets and State and Thompson streets will not need to be replaced and there will not be any digging on State Street. Specifications for proposals call for installing 100 linear feet of 15-inch pipe and 600 linear feet of 18-inch pipe, 15 concrete inlet boxes and performing related work. The company selected will have 150 days to complete the work.
The borough received a Community Development Block Grant of $214,000 to pay for the bulk of the work. In 2018, Curwensville Regional Development Corporation provided $20,000 to the borough to pay for just over half of the $39,000 engineering costs for development and design for the project.
The work will begin once the weather improves Borough Engineer Dan Beyer of the EADS Group, Altoona, told The Progress at the Feb. 28 committee meeting, “Likely this summer.”
Traffic on State Street will not be impacted but may be limited during certain times of the day on both Walnut and Thompson, Beyer said.