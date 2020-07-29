CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Borough Council approved submitting a $1.5 million request to the state Department of Community and Economic Development’s Commonwealth Financing Authority.
Council earlier this week approved a request from the Curwensville Regional Development Corporation to submit an application to CFA’s multimodal transportation fund. The vote to submit the request was unanimous with only Councilman Dave Donahue absent from the meeting.
Councilwoman Harriet Carfley reported there would be no expenses to the borough associated with the application.
“Everything to date has been paid for. There will be no cost to the borough.”
If the application is successful, the funds will be used for the first phase of the Streetscape project from Bloomington Avenue to Filbert Street. The project would eventually upgrade all aspects of state Route 879 including sidewalks, vehicle and pedestrian lighting, parking and signage. Eventually CRDC hopes to upgrade all of state Route 879 through to the intersection with Ridge Avenue.
At its meeting on July 21, CRDC members authorized requesting council to submit an grant application to the agency on its behalf. If the application is successful, the grant could be used along with the Automated Red Light Enforcement grant that Curwensville Borough was awarded in January and because municipalities that submit funding requests this year would not have to pay a match for the grant award.
Curwensville Borough was notified in January its application was awarded $247,277 in ARLE funds. The grant will be used for traffic signal upgrades at the intersections of Filbert Street and State Street, state Route 879 and State and River streets and Bloomington Avenue. Improvements will include light-emitting diode signal heads, pedestrian improvements and timing adjustments.
Funds needed for expenses not covered by grant funding such as engineering and design are being paid for with CRDC’s capital campaign “Blueprint for Prosperity: Changes Now For Our Future. The objective of the campaign is to utilize donated funds to jumpstart regional revitalization through downtown Curwensville enhancements.
Plans are for the Streetscape project to eventually upgrade eight blocks in Curwensville along State Street between the road’s intersection with Bloomington and Ridge Avenues using a multi-phase approach. Work to be done would eventually include new sidewalks, curbs, pedestrian and vehicle lighting, parking, signage and green spaces, all uniform, user-friendly and compliant with standards set by the Americans with Disabilities Act.