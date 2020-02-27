CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Borough Council opted to send a proposed vacant property ordinance to the borough’s solicitor for review and comment.
At the Feb. 10 meeting, councilman and Code Enforcement Officer Tom Carfley urged council to consider adopting the ordinance requiring homes in the borough that no one is residing in to be recorded with the borough. He said if the ordinance is adopted soon it would be ready to enforce by the time weather improves.
At Monday’s combined committees and business meeting, council discussed the ordinance — which is still in draft form. Carfley said he believed the decree is ready for the solicitor to review.
“We made a few small changes since the last meeting,” Carfley said, adding those include defining a structure that is vacant as a any building that is not occupied or maintained for more than six months.
If the ordinance is advertised and adopted by council, it would require all buildings, structures or properties in the borough that are not legally occupied to be registered with the borough by Jan. 31 of each year and a corresponding fee paid.
Annual fees begin at $200 for buildings that are unoccupied for less than two years and range to $1,500 for ones that are vacant for five years or longer. Vacant properties that are family-owned due to an immediate family member’s death or hospitalization and are maintained for personal use in accordance to the borough’s code are exempt from annual fees, the ordinance states.
Failing to register vacant properties can result in a $300 fine.
Registering properties and structures provides permission for the borough’s code enforcement officer to inspect the property at least once a year or more often in the event of a complaint.
Those registering properties are required to note whether there is a mortgage on the property, show proof of insurance and services including water, wastewater and electricity.
The ordinance sets the duties of owners of vacant properties to maintain the property in compliance with all applicable codes, ordinances, and provisions of local and state laws and regulations including the International Property Maintenance Code and the borough’s codes.
The ordinance states if the property owner is not a full-time resident of Clearfield County, an agent, who is a resident of the county, must be designated. The agent’s name, address and daytime telephone number will be kept on file in the borough’s office and they would receive any notices or communications sent by the borough concerning the property.
In the event the property is to be sold or rented, the borough’s code enforcement officer would inspect the property prior to any transaction taking place. The CEO could also be called on to examine the property whenever there is a complaint, a change in ownership or other reasonable causes.
If the officer finds any violations to ordinances or laws, he would issue a notice that provides a timeline for correction. Failure to complete the corrections within the timeline could result in legal action and a fine being issued.