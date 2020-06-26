CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Borough Council is proceeding with the development of a new ordinance addressing, vacant, blighted and abandoned properties in Curwensville Borough.
At Monday’s meeting, council approved sending a draft of the directive to the borough’s Solicitor Shiann McGovern for review. “This will take the pressure off council,” Councilman and borough Code Enforcement Officer Tom Carfley said.
Prior to the vote to forward the draft, council briefly discussed the ordinance that creates a vacant property review board made up of three members who will be determined and appointed by borough council. Members will serve a term of three years. The board will register all unoccupied homes in Curwensville Borough and determine whether those homes have become abandoned or blighted.
A fee of $200 per building, per year, will be paid at the time of registration and each subsequent year at the time the registration is renewed. Owners must also note whether there is a mortgage on the property and provide proof of insurance and services — such as water, sewer, electric or gas.
It is the owner’s duty to maintain the property in compliance will all applicable codes, ordinances and provisions of local and state laws and regulations.
The ordinance defines an abandoned building as one whose maintenance is discontinued or is not used for 12 months in an 18-year period. Blighted structures are ones that are vacant and because of its physical condition or use is regarded as a public nuisance or is dilapidated, unsanitary, unsafe, vermin-infested, a fire hazard or lacks facilities or equipment required under the borough’s housing or maintenance codes.
The ordinance also calls for those structures that are declared abandoned or blighted to be redeveloped, sold or leased for development if the owner fails to respond to notices sent by the borough or cannot be located.