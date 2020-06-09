CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Borough Council granted a variance to the borough code, with conditions, allowing chickens to be raised in the borough.
At Monday’s meeting, council reported it received a request from an Anderson Street resident asking to keep approximately five chickens for a 4-H project and egg collection.
Council discussed whether the request could be permitted as the borough’s code prohibits keeping farm animals on borough property and determined the request could be granted as long as there is a sanitation plan for the birds.
“They are no more mess than a dog,” Councilman Keith Simcox said. He noted he would request the owner move the coop periodically.
Council President Sara Curulla said she also was not opposed provided the owners took proper care of the chickens. “As long as they keep the pen clean and they don’t have an odor because it is getting hot now,” she said, adding she believes the coop and run needs to be cleaned on a weekly basis.
The vote was split. Councilman Tom Carfley, who cast the lone no vote, said the chickens can not be loose in a resident’s yard. He also cautioned he believed council, by granting the request, could be setting a precedent.
“If we allow her we are going to have to allow others,” Carfley said.
Sara Curulla instructed borough Secretary Terri Bracken to contact the resident and tell her council had given her permission to raise the chickens.
“Tell her she has to keep them very clean and if there is a problem that will be the end of the chickens,” Curulla said.