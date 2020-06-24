CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Borough will relocate one-way signs in the Curwensville Industrial Park, moving them further down Bailor Drive.
BD&D Specialty Fabrication and Machine Co., whose facility is located in the industrial park, made the request to council on behalf of its employees who now must drive around the loop through the industrial park to get from one side of its building to the other.
“The way the road was designed and the angle of the corner is the reason why the road is one-way,” Councilman Tom Carfley said. The designation was made for trucks making deliveries to the park’s businesses.
Council’s streets committee Chairman Dave Donahue said he did not see any issues with granting the request as long as there is the understanding the change only affects passenger vehicles associated with the business and Lezzer Trust Inc., located across the streets. Tractor trailer delivery trucks will have to continue to abide by the one-way traffic flow designation.
Council authorized the purchase of new signs with weight limits on them so there will be no questions about what vehicles the restrictions apply to.
“We also have to inform the police so they know,” Donahue said. Mayor John Adams said he would tell the department.