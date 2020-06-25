CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Borough Council approved a plan for a new comfort facility at Curwensville Area School District’s football stadium.
With a unanimous vote at Monday’s meeting, council accepted a plan for renovations that would construct a building to house new public toilets and an officials’ lounge at Coach Andy Evanko Stadium. No representative of the school district attended the meeting.
The plan had been reviewed June 16 by Curwensville Planning Commission at its meeting. Members approved recommending the land use for council. The proposed project is a 1,000-square-foot, one-story structure.
Members of the commission said they hoped the school district would consider expanding the structure’s use by making the facility available to games at the district’s nearby softball field.
“Since it is a sporting complex, it only makes sense to open it to the softball field and eliminate the portable toilet there,” commission member Hildred Rowles said on June 16.
Curwensville Area School Board, at its June 11 meeting, said the project to construct the building would be advertised this week. The building will be constructed with materials from Lezzer Lumber Co.
Bids for the project will be opened at a meeting scheduled July 16 at 10 a.m. in the district’s makerspace room at Curwensville Area High School. Depending on advice from project Consultant KTH Architects Inc., DuBois, the board may select a proposal at a special meeting July 23.
If directors select a bid, the project could begin later this summer prior to the start of football season. According to information presented at the school board meeting, once the new structure is built, the existing building will be demolished.
It was also noted at the board’s meeting that the upgrade is needed to bring facilities into line with the current code and the public’s need.