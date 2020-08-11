CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Borough Council authorized helping to secure the municipal building by changing the locks on the building’s entrances and keeping a log of those receiving keys.
Secretary Terri Bracken at Monday’s meeting inquired about the age of the current locks and who has keys for them.
No one on the current council was certain. A motion by Councilman Dave Donahue to acquire new locks and keys, seconded by Councilwoman Harriet Carfley was unanimous with all members present.
Councilman Tom Carfley said he did not believe there were many people that need to be given keys, once the new locks are installed, as most people visiting the building should be doing so during the time the secretary is working in the office and able to manipulate the doors to allow people to come inside.
“Once we change the locks there is no need for most people to have keys. I don’t believe anyone needs to be in here once the building is closed except for the police and the mayor,” Carfley stated.
The names of those who do receive keys to the new locks at the entrances to the municipal building will have their names kept on an inventory kept in the borough’s office.