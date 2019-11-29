CURWENSVILLE –Curwensville Borough Council reported it is ready to advertise its amended abandoned vehicle ordinance.
At Monday’s meeting, council reported the entire ordinance is available for the public to review on the borough’s website, curwensvilleborough.org.
Code Enforcement Officer Tom Carfley noted at an earlier meeting, the ordinance was revised to update the fines.
The proposed order notes it is unlawful for a motor vehicle to be abandoned on any public or private property in the borough or for any property owner, tenant, lessee or anyone in control of a borough property to allow a junked or inoperable motor vehicle to remain on the property for a period of 30 days.
No resident is prohibited from parking, storing or repairing a motor vehicle on private or public property where authorized under state law or borough ordinance. Vehicles must be kept in a wholly enclosed or screened-in garage or other buildings in accordance to borough zoning regulations or a garage or service station where the vehicle is being repaired or is scheduled to be repaired.
Residents, who are owners or operators, are required to remove all abandoned, junked or inoperable motor vehicles from their properties. Residents that fail to remove them within seven days after receiving notice either personally or by certified mail from the borough’s police or code enforcement departments or the borough secretary will have them removed by the borough.
The police or code enforcement department have has the right to have any offending motor vehicle towed from its location on private property to a designated location that has been designated, bonded and approved by the borough’s solicitor. Within 12 hours from the time of the vehicle’s removal, a notice will be sent personally or by certified mail by the police department or the borough to the vehicle’s owner giving a record of the vehicle noting why the vehicle was removed and impounded and where it has been taken. The notice will state the vehicle may be recovered within 30 days of the notification upon the payment of fines which be at least $50 and not exceed $300 in addition to towing charges and storage fees to be determined by the storage facility for each day until the vehicle is recovered.
Vehicles that are not claimed for a period of 30 consecutive days, can be required by the borough to be salvaged.
Once the ordinance has been advertised, council will consider it for adoption at a future meeting.