CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Borough Council this week adopted a revised ordinance for rules and regulations pertaining to the use of Irvin Park.
Council accepted the amended ordinance. Park Committee Chairman Keith Simcox said the ordinance was altered to eliminate some unnecessary language.
“It was revised and cleaned up. Things that are redundant were removed and the language was made more clear,” he explained.
The ordinance governs the use of the park and its facilities. Previous discussions by council concerning the ordinance were to remove the closing time for the park that had been noted in the ordinance and changing it to reflect the curfew that is observed in the borough.
The ordinance now reads, “Irvin Park shall be regarded as a public place and it is hereby declared that the curfew regulations of the Borough shall be enforced as part of the regulations of Irvin Park.”