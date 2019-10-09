CURWENSVILLE — Spaghetti dinners at the Curwensville Community Center will return on a trial basis, beginning Thursday, Oct. 10.
The meal will be held from 4-6:30 p.m. at the center located at 11 Stadium Dr., Curwensville. The cost for the meal is $8 for adults and $4 for children age 12 and younger.
Proceeds benefit community non-profit organizations, programs and scholarships. The dinners will be held each Thursday through the fall months. Community support for the meal will be evaluated and a decision will be made in the near future on whether the meal will continue.