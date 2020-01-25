CURWENSVILLE –The Curwensville Area High School Golden Tide Class of 1980 will hold a planning meeting for its 40th class reunion Monday, Feb. 3 at 6 p.m. at the Curwensville Library, 601 Beech St., Curwensville. All members are welcome to attend.
