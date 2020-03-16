CURWENSVILLE — A Clearfield County farm and its accompanying country store/lunch counter is being featured in a state magazine.
Hidden Star Farm of Olanta and Hidden Star County Kitchen, Curwensville, was chosen by the Pennsylvania State Farm Bureau to be featured in its Positively Pennsylvania magazine’s spring issue.
The story is featured in the publication’s County Connect series that highlights tourism opportunities in counties throughout the commonwealth according to magazine Editor Liam Migdail.
“The magazine tells the story of Pennsylvania food and the people who produce it through features on farm and food businesses, farm-to-table restaurants, craft breweries, distilleries, wineries and cideries. We also feature some cultural and tourist attractions as well as other stories that highlight the unique cultures of rural Pennsylvania,” he explained.
Farm and store Owners Atlee and Amy Peters, members of the Clearfield County Farm Bureau, reported being very surprised to learn their businesses are featured in the magazine’s article.
“It’s great to get our name out there. Many people know us and appreciate our products and for those who don’t, this recognition may help get them through the door,” Atlee Peters said.
“We are very excited about it. It’s nice for our little town to be recognized across the state,” Amy Peters said.
The family raises about 150 pigs and about 40 cattle on their 130-acre farm, with the help of Atlee Peters’ sister Dana Clark. They sell that meat both in fresh ready-to-purchase cuts and prepared, both in the store’s large and varied menu and in very popular frozen prepared meals that they call meal preps, made by their son Adam Peters and Amy Peters. The store is located at 328 State St., Curwensville.
The country store also features homemade baked goods, ice cream cakes and other goodies along with crafts taken in from local crafters on consignment including a variety of crocheted items made by Amy Peters.
“We have a lot of support and a lot of very faithful customers,” Amy Peters said.
Atlee Peters said he wasn’t always a farmer. He had a heavy equipment building business and as the mining business was fizzling out he purchased a piece of property that contained an old barn.
He moved the barn, fixed it up and then a family member told him a barn needs an animal. He purchased four pigs, kept two for breeding, and the farm began.
Migdail said Hidden Star’s story is just an example of how farmers throughout the commonwealth are choosing unique side businesses to help their farms survive.
“What is really fascinating about Hidden Star’s story is that the Peters family is taking a whole new approach to the farm-to-table concept. Instead of selling to local restaurants and shops, they own their own restaurant and country store. They are also challenging some of the stereotypes about the local food movement. When people think about farm-to-table, they often think about trendy restaurants in and around cities like Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Harrisburg, Lancaster or York. The Peters are proving that farm-to-table can be successful in their hometown of Curwensville. Really, anywhere there is agriculture, which is just about every corner of the state, there can be local food,” he explained.
The magazine is published four times each year and is available both in an online and print version to state Farm Bureau members and Friends of Farm Bureau members.
Migdail said Friends of Farm Bureau is an organization whose members are not farmers or directly involved in agriculture but want to support state agriculture and are interested in the stories behind the food they consume.
“Positively Pennsylvania is one of the main ways that we help Friends of Farm Bureau connect with agriculture,” Migdail said, adding “(The magazine staff) chooses a different county for each issue and usually try to feature one that we also have a story from.”
Positively Pennsylvania, first published in 2017, also has a website, PositivelyPa.com which, among its content, often includes a few features but at press time, Migdail could not say if the Hidden Star article would be included.
“This is the first feature we have had in Clearfield County since we launched Positively Pennsylvania magazine, although we have highlighted some Clearfield County events in our Happening Here feature that showcases some food and/or cultural events coming up around the state. We have also featured a few Clearfield County businesses in our previous magazine, Keystone Country.”