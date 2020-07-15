CURWENSVILLE — Highlights from Monday’s Curwensville Borough Council meeting include:
Council members approved payment of the annual liability coverage to Matson Insurance, Brookville. The cost for the general policy is $13,035 and workmen’s compensation coverage for the year is $13,615.
Mayor John Adams provided the monthly activity report for the Curwensville Police Department.
He said the department responded to a total of 76 incidents in June including 15 traffic stops, five citations, three accidents, four criminal arrests, five warrants and 14 calls assisting other departments. The borough received a total of $2,506.66 in fines and court fees.
Council also approved the monthly report from animal control Officer Tom Shaffer. Shaffer received 34 calls for June. He issued four verbal warnings and six written warnings.
Council authorized enacting a call-off policy for employees. The course of action adopted by council to be added to the employee handbook, states, “If an employee cannot reach their supervisor, they are to notify the borough office directly. Otherwise, supervisors are to notify the borough office whenever an employee calls off. They should also state the reason and for how long the employee will be absent.”
Councilwoman Harriet Carfley said, those in charge need to follow the chain of command. “ (Council) would like the courtesy of supervisors notifying the office so the borough knows how many employees it has working during a certain day.”
Members authorized a raise for Secretary Theresa Bracken. Bracken will receive an additional $1 per hour, retroactive to July 1 and $1.50 per hour beginning Dec. 1. Harriet Carfley said Bracken has gone “above and beyond in her duties. She has done research and worked on a number of ordinances. She is very courteous to the public.”
Council held an executive session for personnel matters.