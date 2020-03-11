CURWENSVILLE — Items of interest from Monday's Curwensville Borough Council's meeting include:
1. Council held a 40-minute executive session with Solicitor Shiann McGovern to discuss street crew personnel. No action was taken on council's return to the business meeting.
2. Council accepted an offer from Lezzer Lumber Co. to replace the windows in the borough's office at a cost of $5,325. Council President Sara Curulla told council, "Those windows are in pretty bad shape."
3. Council accepted a quote from Arbor Pros to clear trees on Hudson Street. Street Committee Chairman Dave Donahue told residents along the street they will be contacted about cutting the trees down to allow the sunlight to reach the street's surface in preparation for future paving projects. "There is no sense paving there if the sun can't get in," Donahue said.
4. Council authorized advertising its vacant properties ordinance for adoption at a future meeting. The ordinance require residents to register homes in the borough where no one is temporarily residing.
5. Council authorized the sale of a house it recently purchased on Thompson Street to Dustin Quigley who offered $4,000.
Code Enforcement Officer Tom Carfley said Quigley will have to sign an agreement to complete improvement's to the structure's exterior including siding, windows and a porch by Aug. 31 as long as the closing on the property is completed by June 1. He said he wanted to see the property return to the borough's tax roll.