CURWENSVILLE — Highlights from Monday’s Curwensville Borough Council’s combined committee’s and business meeting include:
Council appointed Keith Simcox to the Curwensville Borough Planning Commission to fill a vacant seat and reappointed Joseph “Rick” Carfley to a five-year on the Curwensville Municipal Authority.
Members accepted a bid from Dawn Aughenbaugh of $5,000 for a property on Thompson Street. Aughenbaugh is also responsible for all costs associated with the transfer of the property.
Council reported negotiations for a new contract with the union representing the borough’s street crew, Teamsters Local No. 205, have wrapped up. She said the union will prepare the final version and return it to council for review and approval. Council’s finance and personnel committee Chairwoman Harriet Carfley said she hopes to have it by council’s next meeting Nov. 9.
Members authorized contracting with General Code of Rochester, N.Y. to review and amend the borough’s code book. The cost of $3,100 provides the borough with two complete copies of the code and the rights to make additional copies, as needed.
Council reported the borough’s crew will continue to pick up leaves on Wednesdays and Fridays this week and possibly next week.
Mayor John Adams reported new part-time officer Matt Mallon is waiting for an okay from the state before he starts his employment with the borough. Council granted permission for Mallon to ride along on patrol with Cpl. Joe Witherite. Adams reported the second part-time officer, Dan Farley, is still waiting for a information to be sent to the state for approval.
Councilman Tom Carfley reported the addition of the two new part-time officers will allow more complete protection in the borough. “The way I figure the schedule, the borough should have coverage day and night every day of the week.”
Council also reported there has been a lot of interest in the project to remove and replace two pavilions at Irvin Park. Proposals will be due to the borough by Nov. 20 for council’s consideration at its Nov. 23 meeting.