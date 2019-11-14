CURWENSVILLE — Highlights from Tuesday’s rescheduled Curwensville Borough Council meeting include:
1. Council re-appointed Bill Williams to a five-year term on the Curwensville Municipal Authority.
2. Council approved a request from the Curwensville Football Booster Club to utilize several borough streets for a 5K run and walk on Saturday, April 11.
3. Council tabled a request from the Curwensville Area School District art department to hold an Art in the Park event Friday, Jan. 10 at Irvin Park. Council members said they have no issue with the event, they just want some clarification about several ideas proposed for the event. If they can resolve their questions, council plans to vote on the request at its Monday, Nov. 25 meeting.
4. Council authorized submitting a bid to purchase a blighted property located on Thompson Street near the intersection with North Street.
5. Council approved the October report from animal control Officer Tom Shaffer. Shaffer reported responding to 62 calls in the borough. He issued two verbal warnings, two written warnings and one citation.
6. Council authorized submitting an application to the state Department Community and Economic Development for grant funding to upgrade the stormwater drainage system on a section of Station Street between Grandview Avenue and the railroad tracks. Streets committee Chairman David Donahue estimated the cost for the work to be approximately $400,000. If the grant is approved, the borough would be responsible for a 15 percent match. Council also authorized submitting an application to the Clearfield County Conservation District’s Dirt, Gravel and Low Volume Road project for funding to improve stormwater drainage on Daisy Street and repair or rebuild a retaining wall on Spila Road.