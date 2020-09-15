CURWENSVILLE — Highlights from Monday’s Curwensville Borough Council meeting include:
- Resident Sean McCracken, during public comment, thanked Mayor John Adams and council for its recent hiring of two part-time police officers as part of the borough’s police force. “Thank you for the addition. It will help protect businesses and the community,” he said.
- Council approved allowing the borough’s engineer The EADS Group to apply for grant funding from the state Department of Community and Economic Development’s municipal assistance program. If the application is successful, the money would be used to update the borough’s comprehensive plan.
- Council heard an activity report for August from the Curwensville Police Department given by Mayor Adams. He said last month police addressed 51 incidents including 16 traffic stops, two citations, four non-traffic citations, one criminal arrest and four assists to other police departments. The borough received $2,464 in fines and court fees.
- Council also reviewed an activity report for August for the borough’s animal control Officer Tom Shaffer. Shaffer responded to 33 calls and issued two written warnings.
- Borough Secretary Terri Bracken told council another $593.50 was collected for the second phase of the inclusive playground at Irvin Park. She reported a young resident had a lemonade stand and his mother, a teacher at Curwensville Area Elementary School, collected donations from a recent teacher’s dress down day. “Every little bit helps with the cost of that equipment she said.
- Council heard finance committee Chairwoman Harriet Carfley report Rescue Hose and Ladder Co. of Curwensville and Scotto’s Pizza of Clearfield are hosting a benefit for the fire company Wednesday. Members of the fire company will be delivering orders and receive a portion of the proceeds from orders.
- Council also held an executive session for street crew personnel matters and land acquisition.