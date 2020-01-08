CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Borough Council expressed gratitude over the recent announcement the borough has been chosen for state funding to allow it to update two antiquated stop lights.
At Monday’s business meeting, council noted the borough was selected as a recipient of funding from the state Department of Transportation. Recently PennDOT announce it would distribute $13.1 million in Automated Red Light Enforcement funding to pay for 41 safety improvement projects in 34 municipalities statewide –one of those being Curwensville Borough.
The borough was awarded $247,277 for traffic signal upgrades at the intersections of Filbert Street and State Street, state Route 879 and State and River streets and Bloomington Avenue. Improvements will include light-emitting diode signal heads, pedestrian improvements and timing adjustments. Secretary Theresa Bracken said the amount is the estimate for the project as determined by PennDOT.
Vice President Harriet Carfley who announced the award at Monday’s meeting, reported the funding is much needed.
“The whole system needs revamped,” she said. She reported one of the signals required an emergency repair several weeks ago. She said the company that repairs the signals was in the area so the borough was not charged for mileage but the failing part is just another indication of how much the funding is needed.
The borough will have a match of $7,000, Harriet Carfley said. Councilman Tom Carfley inquired about a timeframe for the project. Bracken said the borough has not received any paperwork other than the notification it was chosen to receive the award.
“We will know more when we get the paperwork,” Bracken said.
Under state law, grant funding is supplied by fines from red light violations at 31 intersections in Philadelphia. The law specifies projects improving safety, enhancing mobility and reducing congestion can be considered for funding. Municipalities, throughout the commonwealth, submitted 116 applications, totaling almost $33.6 million in requests.
This investment brings the total dollars awarded through the life of the ARLE funding program to $91.59 million, funding 457 safety projects since 2010.