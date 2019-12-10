CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Borough Council approved a three-year pact with the police department on Monday.
The action comes at the close of a year filled with upheaval for the department as. During 2019, council fired an officer, then at a special meeting had a disagreement with the mayor over who is able to fire and hire police, and tabled any action directed at that officer.
Council later restored that officer to the department — but demoted him to a lower rank. A second officer was named the department’s officer-in-charge and in October was promoted to corporal.
The current contract with the department that includes two full-time officers and the school resource officer utilized by Curwensville Area School District is set to expire on Dec. 31. The new agreement goes into effect on Jan. 1 and will expire Dec. 31, 2022.
Council approved the new contract with a unanimous vote. All members were present.
Mayor John Adams said under the new contract, officers will receive a raise in gradual increments during each year the contract is in effect. The first year officers will receive $1.25 per hour and in the second and third years, 75 cents per hour.
Councilwoman Ronda Carfley said the borough was able to save by restructuring the health care insurance offered to members of the police department. Under the new agreement, the borough will only provide single coverage to each employee.
“They can get insurance for their families, if they have one, but they will have to pay the increased cost,” Councilman Tom Carfley said. “That is the same arrangement that other borough employees receive,” he added.
Council said the police department has accepted the contract and voted to ratify it.
During the meeting, resident Mary Ellen Read asked if council had clarified who hires and fires members of the police department after the disagreement with the mayor. Ronda Carfley said the borough’s procedure states police matters are presented to the grievance committee who will refer them to council’s police committee, and then the matter will be voted on by council.
“It is council’s responsibility to hire and fire,” Carfley said.