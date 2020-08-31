CURWENSVILLE — Last year, Curwensville Borough, through its engineer the EADS Group, submitted an application to the state Department of Community and Economic Development to improve the conditions on a borough street.
At last week’s meeting, Curwensville Borough Council announced the application has been successful and state funds awarded would be used to upgrade the stormwater drainage system on a section of Station Street between the highway’s intersection with Grandview Avenue and the railroad crossing on the street.
The borough received $343,527 from DCED’s Small Water and Sewer grant program — part of an award to improve water supply and sewage treatment and collection systems throughout the commonwealth.
The project includes adding more than 1,000 feet of piping to ditches along the highway and inserting concrete inlets to improve public safety by eliminating standing water and ice build up on the road’s surface.
The borough will have a 15% match totaling $60,000. Streets Committee Chairman Dave Donahue reported the project would be advertised for bids and work would get underway next year. He said the project would eliminate a hazardous situation for those who travel the street.
“In the winter its a hazard. That water comes out of the ditches near the railroad tracks and stands on the road. We paved the street this year because we had to. The snowplows were plowing up pieces of the pavement. Most of the work to be done is on the sides of the street so it shouldn’t damage the new pavement.”
He said in addition to the drainage upgrade there will also be a repair to the drainage system near the intersection of Fredricka Avenue and Station Street.
“The borough is just tickled to death to receive this grant. Council is very happy. The borough’s finances are very tight so council wants to apply for every grant it is eligible for,” he said.
Donahue said stormwater is an issue for Curwensville Borough and council has been working to contain it.
“We have been working to get stormwater issues in the borough resolved. Along with our Engineer Dan Beyer of the EADS Group, we have been looking for funding that the borough can apply for. We’ve got to do what we can for the town.”