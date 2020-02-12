CURWENSVILLE — Not all borough landlords are following Curwensville Borough’s new rental property ordinance.
At Monday’s meeting, Councilman and Code Enforcement Officer Tom Carfley said 45 landlords have registered 158 units as of Jan. 31 — the deadline set for 2020. He said there is a grace period through Feb. 15.
“Those who have no registered by (then) will be fined $300,” Carfley said.
In October, council adopted a rental property administration ordinance that includes an annual registration fee of $25 per unit. The ordinance went into effect this year.
The ordinance requires landlords to register their rental units with the borough and be available for inspections when requested. An inspection checklist will be provided to all property owners in the borough that have rental properties. Failure to register any rental properties in the borough will result in a $300 fine.
The inspection protocol would mirror the property maintenance code. The checklist includes certain requirements, such as:
• the unit must have heating, plumbing and electricity
• stairways, decks, porches and balconies must be properly maintained and structurally sound
• doors must be in good condition with locks securing the door tightly
• stairways and hallways must have proper lighting
Council’s adoption of the ordinance followed a special meeting where several landlords complained about the proposed ordinance and said they believed abiding by the ordinance would present a hardship for some landlords because they would not be able to meet the ordinance’s requirements.