CURWENSVILLE — In a surprise move on Monday night, Curwensville Borough’s police chief was dismissed from his position.
With a unanimous vote at a special meeting, council discharged Curwensville Borough Police Chief Mark Kelly from the borough’s police force. Councilwoman Rhonda Carfley made the motion stating a Loudermill hearing for Kelly had been held.
A Loudermill hearing is part of the due process requirement required to be provided to a public employee prior to removing or impacting the employment property.
“I believe he has been negligent, is ineffective, impertinent, has disobeyed orders and has conduct unbecoming an officer,” she said.
His termination from the position is effective immediately.
Council members joining Rhonda Carfley in voting yes were President Sara Curulla, Vice President Harriet Carfley, Tom Carfley, Dave Donahue and Robert Moore. Mayor John Adams also attended the meeting.
The action came following a 75-minute executive session for personnel in the police department with borough Solicitor Ryan Sayers.
Kelly was hired as the chief of Curwensville Borough Police Department in February 2018. He had worked for the borough’s police department for a number of years, serving as the department’s sole officer for one year from January 2017 to January 2018 when another officer was hired to join him on the force.
He was one of three officers furloughed from the department in July 2016 when the borough’s dire financial situation forced council to cut department positions to save costs. He returned to the department when former Chief David Johnston announced his resignation for the purpose of retirement.