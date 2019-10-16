CURWENSVILLE — Landlords with rental properties here will have to register them with the borough before 2020 — or face a $300 fine.
Curwensville Borough Council on Monday adopted a rental property administration ordinance that includes an annual registration fee of $25 per unit. The ordinance will go into effect for 2020.
Borough Secretary Theresa Bracken reported council endorsed the measure with a split vote. Council members approving included Sara Curulla, Harriet Carfley, Tom Carfley and Robert Moore voted yes. Councilwoman Rhonda Carfley voted no. Councilman Dave Donahue was absent.
The ordinance requires landlords to register their rental units with the borough and be available for inspections when requested. An inspection checklist will be provided to all property owners in the borough that have rental properties. Failure to register rental properties will result in a $300 fine.
The inspection would mirror the property maintenance code. The checklist includes certain requirements, such as:
• the unit must have heating, plumbing and electricity
• stairways, decks, porches and balconies must be properly maintained and structurally sound
• doors must be in good condition with locks securing the door tightly
• stairways and hallways must have proper lighting
Council’s action follows a special meeting on Oct. 2. where several landlords complained about the proposed ordinance. Landlord Darlene Wriglesworth said she believed the ordinance violates her civil rights as a property owner and a borough taxpayer, according to a published article.
Monday, Landlord Duane Wriglesworth was present and reiterated his opposition to the ordinance, Bracken said. He stated he believed the ordinance’s requirements would be a hardship for landlords, adding he did not believe some property owners could meet them. He also suggested the borough would need to hire help to keep up with the added paperwork the ordinance would create, Bracken said.