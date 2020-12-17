CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Borough Council approved a recommendation from the borough’s consulting engineer in regards to seeking funding its comprehensive plan.
At Monday’s meeting, council discussed the proposal from the EADS Group, Altoona, to apply for funding from the state Department of Community and Economic Development to update the plan that was formulated in 2012.
Curwensville Planning Commission Chairman Hildred Rowles reported plans should be revised every 10 years to stay current with the community’s needs and goals in regards to current and future borough development.
A comprehensive plan provides public strategies on transportation, utilities, land use, recreation and housing.
Council reported the EADS Group noted it believes the borough’s best chance for funding is to propose a tourism-based plan because grant administrators often favor a regional plan over a traditional comprehensive plan.
“I’m not really excited about it but if that is what it takes to get a comprehensive plan, I’ll support it,” Councilwoman Harriet Carfley said.
Rowles said, “Everything council wants will still be in the plan but the engineer would like to propose something similar to (a plan that is) tourism-based.”
He said the plan would highlight a number of attractions in the borough including the West Branch Susquehanna River Scenic Byway, the David S. Ammerman Rails to Trails path and the West Branch of the Susquehanna River.
“A lot of what the state is proposing is based on improving residents health and wellness and a nature-based community. Grant funding is often more favorable to those types of proposals, “Rowles said.
The motion to move ahead with the request for grant funding to pay for a portion of the plan was unanimously approved by council.