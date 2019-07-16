CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Area School Board discussed repairs to the district’s swimming pool at Thursday’s special meeting.
The facility’s water line has been tested using several methods to find the answers to an issue of a large loss of water in the complex’s swimming pool.
Data presented at prior board meetings showed various amounts of water are required to be added to the pool each day. The amount is generally about 3,000 to 4,000 gallons per day, but the quantity added is often much higher on the weekends. Officials believe the amount is more than what should be lost from normal pool use and evaporation.
At Thursday’s special meeting, building, grounds and activities committeewoman Melissa Sopic reported the tile around the pool will be repaired “to keep the pool open” and the board will consult with District Supervisor of Buildings and Grounds Kris Bacher to determine if there are other restorations to be made.
The pool’s lines and connective joints were recently examined using a camera that allowed the pipes’ interiors to be viewed and gas testing was performed. “We did enough testing to feel confident we know where the leak is,” District Superintendent Ron Matchock said.
Matchock said the preliminary estimate to repair the leak is $29,000. He said the board’s hope is the work can be done soon and the pool can be opened at the start of the 2019-20 school year.