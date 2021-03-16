CURWENSVILLE — Plans are moving forward for the Curwensville Area Jr./Sr. High School 2021 junior-senior prom.
School directors were updated at Thursday’s combined work session and business meeting by high school Principal Bill Hayward.
Hayward reported, “We have been receiving a lot of questions regarding the district’s plans for the prom.” He said a meeting was held in February with students to begin discussing individual and group preferences for the formal dance.
“First and foremost, we have always and will continue to put students first in the planning process. Still, with (COVID-19) pandemic guidelines and guidance in place, our hands have become tied in providing a prom that replicates the typical prom plans,” Hayward noted.
“As with everything during the pandemic, plans can change quickly and drastically. We are going to do our best to provide a worthwhile prom for our students and keep the safety of the students and the community as a priority,” he explained.
Currently, plans are to have an event out-of-doors with tents and a dance floor to reduce the amount of student interaction. Those attending will be required to wear masks as required for public places except when they are eating or drinking. They will also be seated 6 feet apart to maintain social distancing, Hayward said.
“Per the student survey, we found students prioritized having a good disc jockey and having a photo booth. We can work hard to make this possible for students. Current guidelines allow these as possibilities,” he stated.
The student survey also showed those attending prom hope to invite both students from other schools and Curwensville alumni.
“We will work to make this possible, but current guidelines do not allow this at this time. It will have to be a week-by-week decision with hopes guidelines may change as the prom date approaches,” Hayward said.
The tentative date for the prom is Saturday, June 5. Hayward said choosing a date that follows both the last student day of school and graduation, “would insure there would be no negative impact to the district’s ability to educate students as school would be out for the summer.”