CURWENSVILLE — Count Curwensville Area School Board as the latest among local municipalities and school districts who are supporting the Clearfield County Commissioners appeal of the permit issued for construction of a local landfill.
At Thursday’s combined work session and business meeting, the board unanimously authorized supporting the commissioners in its quest to ask the state Department of Environmental Protection to reconsider its action last month to allow PA Waste LLC of Philadelphia to construct a landfill in Boggs Township.
The permit provides the company with approval to construct a 5,000 tons-per-day double-lined municipal waste landfill on 217 acres in Boggs Township. The landfill is part of a 845-acre facility located about seven miles east of Clearfield along the west side of state Route 153.
Earlier this week, the Clearfield County Career and Career Center opted to send a letter to the commissioners in support of the appeal with members stating they are concerned about the safety of students given the amount of truck traffic associated with generation of the landfill. Curwensville’s Superintendent Ron Matchock said the board wanted to support the effort.
“Curwensville’s representative to the CCCTC’s Joint Operating Committee brought the supporting resolution to the board for consideration,” Matchock said. “The board wanted to extend its support to the commissioners and the surrounding districts in the process.”