CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Area School Board hired KTH Architects Inc., DuBois, to provide design and bidding services for a project to rehabilitate the locker room and construct a structure to house public toilets at Riverside Stadium.
At Thursday’s meeting, District Superintendent Ron Matchock reported the locker rooms at the stadium have just one toilet per side for both home and away team’s players to use during football games and requiring many of them to use the public restroom.
“It just isn’t reasonable what we are providing there,” Matchock told the board.
He told the board although the district has made every effort to upgrade the facilities at the field, the locker room has not received much work through the years.
“It is basically original. There have been a minimal amount of things done there through the years. The field house in its current condition is inadequate,” he explained.
Matchock reported the new design would add a separate structure for urinals and toilets and remove the existing public restroom. The changing areas for referees is also to be relocated, he said.
The next step is to put the project out for bid so that the board can have a better idea of the cost in the event it wants to include the project in the coming year’s budget. He said in a recent conference with KTH representatives and board members John Evanko and Jeff Shaffer, there was a suggestion made that this may be a good time to advertise the project.
He said the football field is a closed off area in the event companies bidding on the project would want to send a representative to visit the site so that the district can meet current directives to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“We need to have numbers so that we can move forward with this,” Matchock told the board.